Saltdean Lido: RIBA Sussex Summer Social - talk, tour & live music

On Thursday, September 11, 6 - 10pm, RIBA Sussex hosts a Summer Social, Talk & Tour at Saltdean Lido, Brighton, a Grade II* Art Deco landmark recently brought back to life after a 14-year community campaign.

Saltdean Lido is a restoration success story, rescued from the brink of demolition thanks to a vociferous community-led campaign and supported by Brighton & Hove City Council alongside Historic England.

Meticulous restoration has retained its original, delicate 1930's concrete shell, reinstated a lost spiral stair, and made original cast iron balustrading and other internal ironwork safe for public use.

Modern techniques such as carbon-fibre reinforcement and cathodic protection will safeguard the structural integrity for the future. The project’s impact is already widely recognised, with accolades including:

Saltdean Lido by R H Partnership Architects

AJ Architecture Awards 2025 - Heritage Category (Shortlisted)

Civic Trust AABC 2025 (Highly Commended),

Concrete Repair Association Best Project 2024 (Winner),

SE Constructing Building Excellence Award 2024, Regeneration & Retrofit (Winner)

The People’s Choice (Winner),

Sussex Heritage Award 2024 (Winner)

RTPI South East Chair’s Award 2024 (Winner

About the event:

Short talks from the restoration team:

Phillip Naylor (Director, R H Partnership Architects)

Nigel Tsang (Commercial Director, QED Structures)

Paul Burgess (Planner, Lewis & Co Planning)

Guided tour of the restored site

Welcome drink & buffet, plus live jazz from the Ela Southgate Quartet

Networking for local architects, engineers, planners and suppliers

When: Thu, September 11, 6pm–10pm

: Saltdean Lido, Brighton Tickets: RIBA Members £20 | Students £10 | Standard £25

RIBA Members £20 | Students £10 | Standard £25 Booking: RIBA Sussex Summer Social - Saltdean Lido Tickets, Thu 11 Sep 2025 at 18:00 | Eventbrite