Saltdean Lido: RIBA Sussex Summer Social - talk, tour & live music
Saltdean Lido is a restoration success story, rescued from the brink of demolition thanks to a vociferous community-led campaign and supported by Brighton & Hove City Council alongside Historic England.
Meticulous restoration has retained its original, delicate 1930's concrete shell, reinstated a lost spiral stair, and made original cast iron balustrading and other internal ironwork safe for public use.
Modern techniques such as carbon-fibre reinforcement and cathodic protection will safeguard the structural integrity for the future. The project’s impact is already widely recognised, with accolades including:
- AJ Architecture Awards 2025 - Heritage Category (Shortlisted)
- Civic Trust AABC 2025 (Highly Commended),
- Concrete Repair Association Best Project 2024 (Winner),
- SE Constructing Building Excellence Award 2024, Regeneration & Retrofit (Winner)
- The People’s Choice (Winner),
- Sussex Heritage Award 2024 (Winner)
- RTPI South East Chair’s Award 2024 (Winner
About the event:
- Short talks from the restoration team:
- Phillip Naylor (Director, R H Partnership Architects)
- Nigel Tsang (Commercial Director, QED Structures)
- Paul Burgess (Planner, Lewis & Co Planning)
- Guided tour of the restored site
- Welcome drink & buffet, plus live jazz from the Ela Southgate Quartet
- Networking for local architects, engineers, planners and suppliers
- When: Thu, September 11, 6pm–10pm
- Where: Saltdean Lido, Brighton
- Tickets: RIBA Members £20 | Students £10 | Standard £25
- Booking: RIBA Sussex Summer Social - Saltdean Lido Tickets, Thu 11 Sep 2025 at 18:00 | Eventbrite