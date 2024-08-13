Saturday special market at Herstmonceux

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Herstmonceux village market is open every second and fourth Thursday of each month.

Herstmonceux village market presents their summer Saturday market on Saturday, August 31 from 10am-4pm.

Fnd an array of locally-crafted produce, scrumptious local foods, flowers, art and artisan can be found inside the village and on part of the car park.

There are 40 stalls booked into this event, filled to the brim with local produce.

Summer market Herstmonceux village market 10-4pm.

Our onsite cafe will have fres h ly prepared foods, sweet treats, hot and cold drinks with seating in the lounge and garden area.

Find us in Herstmonceux village hall, Hailsham Road, Herstmonceux BN27 4JX; bus route 98.

There is free parking on site and at The Rec.

We look forward to seeing you!