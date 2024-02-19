Save West of Ifield ask you to respond to the Horsham District Council Local Plan by the 1st March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the successful briefing held just over a week ago and, subsequent requests from people who were unable to attend this, SWOI are holding another session focussing on how residents can respond to the HDC LP.

The deadline for doing so is now in two weeks time (by Friday 1st March) and it is critical that as many people as possible respond to the current consultation in order to log their opposition to the HDC LP, which allocates land for the construction of another 3000 houses on Crawley's boundary, as well as a multi lane road, a business centre, a travellers site and even an 80 bedroom hotel, putting enormous pressure on Crawley's (already struggling) infrastructure and destroying it's last remaining rural fringe and Ifield Golf Course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second session will be held on Monday19th February 2024 at Ifield Drive Community Centre, Ifield Drive, Crawley, RH11 0HD starting at 7.30pm sharp and ending at 8.45pm.

Attendees are asked to arrive promptly for the 7.30 pm commencement. In addition to a presentation on how to respond to the HDC LP and issues to cover, there will be a question and answer session when members of the SWOI Committee will be on hand to answer any concerns raised.