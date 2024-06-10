Science Festival weekend at The Observatory Science Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrate the start of summer with a weekend full of fun! Come and immerse yourself in Spectacular Science across all topics at the Science Festival Weekend.

There will be many extra activities for the whole family to enjoy, which will be free when you purchase admission into The Observatory Science Centre.

The activities will include:

Spectacular science shows: "Down to Earth." From its very beginning to where we are today, this show explores the land, the atmosphere and the oceans using some fantastic demonstrations to help you understand how our world has changed. It also explores our weather – watch out for a flaming tornado! It also looks at the positive ways in which satellites monitor our environment to help us recognise the impacts we are having and what we can and are doing about it to keep our home planet healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Observatory Science Centre.

Science adventures in our inflatable dome: "We are Guardians" The ecosystems of our world are intrinsically connected. With the help of satellites we can examine the links between human activities and climate change. This highly immersive show, a production of NSC Creative, looks at the role of satellites in orbit around Earth and how the information they provide will be crucial in our fight to look after the Earth.

Solar viewing: Looking at the Sun safely through specialist solar telescopes with our STEM Ambassador amateur astronomer volunteers.

Satellites: An exhibition with activities which will help you learn about satellites including make your own satellite from recycled materials.

Talks about the telescopes: Come and find out about what our historic telescopes were used for. You may learn something about our Universe along the way!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spectacular Science set among a beautiful observatory.

12 noon & 2pm Saturday 22 June 'Walrus from Space' a talk by Rod Downie: Walrus are facing the reality of the climate crisis in the Arctic. We need to better understand them in order to help safeguard them into the future.

We are also being joined by external exhibitors who will offer activities alongside our own spectacular science exhibits and exhibitions. The external exhibitors joining us include:

· Picture the Elements: illustrated periodic table with quizzes and board game.

· WWF: Walrus from Space project. Help the walrus by becoming a Walrus Detective!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Sussex Wildlife Trust: find out you can help to protect the wildlife and natural environment across Sussex.

· The University of Sussex: come and see the fabulous huge model oftheJames Webb Space Telescope and learn all about how it is helping us understand our Universe.

· OVESCO: learn about renewable energy with an array of fantastic activities including a bicycle generator; solar powered buggies; hydrogen fuel cell cars; hydropower generator; wind turbines and more!

· Plastic Free Eastbourne (Sunday only): part of Surfers Against Sewage helping create a future where single use plastics are reduced and finally eliminated.