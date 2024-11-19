Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready for a jam-packed day of joy for the entire family on November 30th, from 10 AM to 8 PM. This fabulous community shindig is brought to you by the dream team of Seaford Town Council, SCIP, Mercread Youth Centre, Seaford Chambers of Commerce, Family Support Work, Seaford Traders, and Seaford Town Market.

Seaford Christmas Magic is back, and it’s cranked up the festive fun to a whole new level!

Seaford Traders are rolling out free workshops all day long with crafts, festive fun, and wreath-making on Seaford High Street from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM.Get your voting hats on for the Best Dressed Shop Window Display Competition! It’s the perfect chance to cast your vote by scanning the QR code in the window or popping your choice in the Fotobox.St. Leonards Church is bursting with fun activities, music, and entertainment—plus, they’ve got free cake and coffee! Kids can join the messy church mayhem starting at 2:30 PM, with the church open from 10 AM to 4 PM. And guess what?

Seaford Christmas Magic How to find us

Father Christmas and his elves will be hanging out there too, for FREE!

Time to kick off your Christmas shopping at the Christmas Market along Broad Street, featuring crafters, artists, scrumptious foods, sweet treats, and amazing gifts for everyone on your list!

Don’t miss the Christmas Lantern Parade at 5 PM! Meet at Mercread Centre to light up the night. Grab lantern kits from the Seaford Information Offices starting November 1st or join Mercread Youth Centre from 12 PM to 4 PM to create your own masterpiece. This event is organized by Mercread Youth Centre, Seaford Town Council, and SCIP.

Enjoy a lineup of local entertainers taking the stage, with sneak peeks of performers on our social media. Catch the action on Sutton Road starting at 12 PM.And let’s not forget the grand finale—the big Christmas light switch-on at 5:30 PM, with Seaford’s very own Mayor and the jolly old Santa himself flicking the switch to light up the festive magic!

Seaford Christmas Magic

Seaford is like a glittering treasure chest bursting with delightful local gems! Picture cozy eateries, whimsical boutiques, fabulous florists, and artsy studios all mixed in. Oh, and let’s not overlook the unique shops and party hotspots just waiting to be discovered! Plus, thrill-seekers can enjoy fairground rides at the top of Broad Street throughout the day. Get ready to make some merry memories!