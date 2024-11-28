Seaford Christmas Magic takes place on Saturday 30th November

Seaford Christmas magic invites everyone to join in the festive fun on Saturday 30th November 10-8pm With shops, market stalls open 10-1830, eateries and so much more

Seaford Christmas magic invites everyone to join in the festive fun on Saturday 30th November .

We have something for everyone.

Our local shops have a wonderful array of gifts and goodies perfect for your family.

The days activities

The local Seaford eateries will have a scrumptiously inviting menu plus local food vendors in the town too.

Find performers and entertainers on the stage from 12 noon.

Market stalls with a variety of locally made, created, crafted and produced goodies open from 10am.

Festive crafts for children and adults along the High Street from 1030-330pm.

Lots of activities for the family can be found in St Leonards Church, free crafts, tea, coffee and cake plus messy church.

Free Father Christmas visits at The Free Church, Steyne Road.

You can find the Rotary Father Christmas in Broad street until 1pm and then again to switch on the Christmas lights.

Create your Christmas lantern at The Mercread centre during the day and then join the parade meeting at 5pm at the Mercread centre for a 515 start.

The parade route this year has been extended starting at The Mercread youth centre, walking down East Street, along the High street, up Church street, along Place lane and to the stage at Stafford road where our Mayor Sally Markwell and Father Christmas will turn on the Christmas lights.

Free parking in the pay and display car parks for the day.

Find Seaford Christmas magic on Facebook or email [email protected] for details.

We look forward to seeing you all.