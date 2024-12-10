Seaford Town Christmas market is coming up soon

By Miranda BearnsLowles
Contributor
Published 10th Dec 2024, 16:27 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 16:40 BST

Seaford Town market is holding their Christmas market on Saturday the 14th December 10-3pm

Seaford Town market can be found with scrumptious food stalls, unique craft stall and gift ideas.

The market can be found in Church street Seaford as well as St Leonards Church, Church Street open 10-3pm.

You can find free children's crafts, mother Christmas, festive live entertainment and an abundance of local makers, bakers, crafters and creators .

Mother Christmasplaceholder image
Mother Christmas

With 20 stalls inside St Leonards Church and another 20 stalls in Church street, there's plenty for everyone to see, do and buy.

Don't forget to have a browse around Seaford Town itself, filled with unique local shops, boutiques and eateries .

Easy to locate from the train station, lots of local buses 12, 12X, 12A, 119, 126

Parking in the local pay and display or along the prom for all day parking .

Find full details on Facebook Seaford Town market.

We look forward to welcoming everyone.

