Seaford Town Christmas market is coming up soon
Seaford Town market can be found with scrumptious food stalls, unique craft stall and gift ideas.
The market can be found in Church street Seaford as well as St Leonards Church, Church Street open 10-3pm.
You can find free children's crafts, mother Christmas, festive live entertainment and an abundance of local makers, bakers, crafters and creators .
With 20 stalls inside St Leonards Church and another 20 stalls in Church street, there's plenty for everyone to see, do and buy.
Don't forget to have a browse around Seaford Town itself, filled with unique local shops, boutiques and eateries .
Easy to locate from the train station, lots of local buses 12, 12X, 12A, 119, 126
Parking in the local pay and display or along the prom for all day parking .
Find full details on Facebook Seaford Town market.
We look forward to welcoming everyone.