Seaside Hospital Radio Autumn Fair date
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Seaside Hospital Radio will hold its Autumn Fair on Saturday, September 21, from 10am to 1pm.
The event will take place in the Methodist Church Hall, Brunswick Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5WB.
There will be books, cakes, tombola, plants, jam, CDs and lots more.
All are welcome to come along and get some early Christmas shopping done.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.