Seaside Hospital Radio Autumn Fair date

By Malcolm Brett
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 09:22 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 09:23 BST
Seaside Hospital Radio will hold its Autumn Fair on Saturday, September 21, from 10am to 1pm.

The event will take place in the Methodist Church Hall, Brunswick Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5WB.

There will be books, cakes, tombola, plants, jam, CDs and lots more.

All are welcome to come along and get some early Christmas shopping done.

