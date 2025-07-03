Seedscapes at Wakehurst: art, science, and the story of seeds

This summer, Wakehurst, Kew’s Royal Botanic Garden in Sussex, presents Seedscapes, an immersive arts programme inspired by the extraordinary science of seeds and the world-leading research happening every day at the Millennium Seed Bank, now in its 25th year.

Since it was built at Wakehurst in the year 2000, the Millennium Seed Bank has safeguarded nearly 2.5 billion seeds from over 40,000 wild plant species. It is the world’s largest wild plant seed conservation project, and a vital insurance policy in a time when almost half of the world’s flowering plants are at risk of extinction.

Seedscapes is Wakehurst’s most ambitious arts programme yet, drawing on the expertise of Kew scientists and international artists to explore the powerful story of global seed conservation. From the towering trees of Coates Wood to vibrant meadows, the garden becomes a living gallery, with six artists that invite visitors to reflect on biodiversity, resilience, and our relationship with the natural world.

Featuring new, bespoke commissioned artwork from both local and international artists that feature ceramic sculptures, woven materials, soundscapes and augmented reality art, Seedscapes will take visitors on a multi-sensory journey will highlight global seed conservation, biodiversity and resilience. The artists working with Wakehurst are Brighton-based Adam Ceramic, Kristina Pulejkova, Cristina Ochoa from Mexico, Shiraaz Ali, Australian James Tapscott, and Ed Carter. Kew Scientists have worked with the artists directly as consultants to bring the science to life.

Unleashing the Vault by Shiraaz Ali for Seedscapes at Wakehurst

Ceramic artist Adam Ceramic will plant over 500 handcrafted clay seed sculptures in the meadows around the Millennium Seed Bank, each echoing species protected in the Seed Bank, including the prehistoric Wollemi Pine. Composer Ed Carter uses data from Chilean recalcitrant seeds - which can’t easily be stored and are therefore at greater risk of extinction - to build an ethereal soundscape among Wakehurst’s Chilean tree collection. Meanwhile, Kristina Pulejkova’s sculptural pollinator hotels, inspired by tree seeds and embedded with augmented reality, will serve as both eye-catching summer havens for Wakehurst’s pollinators population and a vital research tool for Kew scientists.

From Mexican-Colombian artist Cristina Ochoa’s giant Erythrina Americana seed sculpture inviting quiet contemplation on Mansion lawn, to Yorkshire-based Shiraaz Ali’s vibrant artwork reimagining the Millennium Seed Bank’s façade, Seedscapes celebrates seeds not only as scientific specimens, but as vessels of culture, story and survival. This multi-sensory journey through sound, sculpture and light captures the urgency and beauty of global seed conservation today.

Seedscapes is included with day entry to the gardens. More information at https://www.kew.org/wakehurst/whats-on/seedscapes