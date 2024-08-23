Seize Your Chance to Step Up for Worthing’s Unmissable Seafront ‘Walk With Purpose’
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Whether you’re up for the challenge of a 10k, prefer a leisurely 5k, or simply want a shorter stroll, ‘Walk With Purpose’ has a route for everyone. Each step you take will help Guild Care continue its essential work supporting older people, those living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities.
“This isn’t just a walk; it’s a chance to change lives,” says Sophie Barton, Guild Care’s Events Fundraiser. “We’re thrilled to bring the community together for a day of fun, fitness, and purpose. Every participant plays a part in helping us make a real difference to those who need it most.”
The walk will culminate in a vibrant family festival at Beach House Grounds, featuring entertainment, activities, and a community celebration like no other. Every participant will receive a commemorative medal and t-shirt, ensuring the day is as memorable as it is meaningful.
Sponsored by Bowers & Wilkins, this event is a powerful way to give back to your community while enjoying a day of fun and connection. Spaces are limited, so don’t wait—register now at www.walkwithpurpose.info and use code GC2024 for an exclusive discount.
Be part of something truly special on September 8th. Let’s walk, celebrate, and make a difference together!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.