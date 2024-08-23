Seize Your Chance to Step Up for Worthing’s Unmissable Seafront ‘Walk With Purpose’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get ready to make every step count on Sunday, September 8th, as Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, invites you to participate in the highly anticipated ‘Walk With Purpose’ event. This is more than just a walk; it’s your opportunity to support vital community services while enjoying the stunning seafront views.

Whether you’re up for the challenge of a 10k, prefer a leisurely 5k, or simply want a shorter stroll, ‘Walk With Purpose’ has a route for everyone. Each step you take will help Guild Care continue its essential work supporting older people, those living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities.

“This isn’t just a walk; it’s a chance to change lives,” says Sophie Barton, Guild Care’s Events Fundraiser. “We’re thrilled to bring the community together for a day of fun, fitness, and purpose. Every participant plays a part in helping us make a real difference to those who need it most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walk will culminate in a vibrant family festival at Beach House Grounds, featuring entertainment, activities, and a community celebration like no other. Every participant will receive a commemorative medal and t-shirt, ensuring the day is as memorable as it is meaningful.

Walk With Purpose with friends and family for Guild Care on Sunday 8th September

Sponsored by Bowers & Wilkins, this event is a powerful way to give back to your community while enjoying a day of fun and connection. Spaces are limited, so don’t wait—register now at www.walkwithpurpose.info and use code GC2024 for an exclusive discount.

Be part of something truly special on September 8th. Let’s walk, celebrate, and make a difference together!