Selsey Lions Santa float raises £5000 for local charities

Selsey and District Lions have been out and about again with their Santa float collecting during this Christmas period.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Festive celebrations commenced with the float leading the procession for the Selsey community event on Saturday, November 30 when Santa gave out colouring books and pencils to the children of Selsey. The Lions also arranged a BBQ and sold over 250 burgers to the hungry residents of Selsey.

The Lions Santa float then went on to tour the streets of Selsey during December with Santa and his Elves out in all weathers bringing joy to local children and adults alike. Santa also visited Sidlesham, Runcton, Mundham and Hunston to ensure as many children as possible could see and hear the spectacle of the “Lions Santa Sleigh”. Due to the amazing generosity of the community we raised £5000.

The money raised will be used to fund projects during the year to help as many residents as possible. Over the recent years we have helped Snowdrop Trust, Chestnut Tree House, Selsey Community Forum, Youth Dreams, Full up 4 Kids, St. Wilfrid’s Hospice, Wool for Ukraine, Bishop Luffa School, Message in a Bottle and many, many more.

Selsey Lions Santa float in Action

The Selsey Lions often take local residents out for day trips. We also supply and maintain a fleet of mobility scooters for members of the community who need mobile assistance.

Every deed the Lions do to help the community is entirely reliant on the generosity of the District’s residents and for this we thank you tremendously.

Selsey and District Lions are always looking for new members to assist in our Community work. If you can give up a little of your time, please contact Lion President Colin on 0345 8339895. We are a friendly bunch and we would be happy to answer any questions you may have.

A big thank you to everyone for their generosity and we wish you all a very Happy and Healthy New Year!