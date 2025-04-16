Selsey Open Gardens Day Sunday 8th June 2025, 10am to 5pm
Come and experience live entertainment, browse plant sales and enjoy refreshments in many of the gardens. Proceeds raised go to Selsey Community First Responders, Selsey Community Care and many other local charities.
You can park for free at The Academy, next to The Hidden Garden PO20 9EH, and start your tour of the Open Gardens here.
Hop-on Hop-off Bus
The Selsey Shuttle Bus is running a Hop-on Hop-off service throughout the day starting at The Hidden Garden and taking in most of the gardens with several pick-up/drop off points. This service will be available for a small donation on the day.
Admission by Programme
Price £5 per person, accompanied under 16s free.
How to get programmes / tickets
In advance (from early May onwards) from The Hidden Garden, behind the Library in School Lane; Village Flowers, Country Gardens, and Flowers by Sue Bellamy on the High Street; and T&T Fruits, East Beach shops, Selsey.
On the day programmes will be available from The Hidden Garden; outside Highhouse Insurance, 101 High Street; and from Thrive on Ellis Square, Selsey.
Last year’s Selsey Open Gardens was a huge success raising an impressive £8,500 with £5,000 going to the Selsey Community First Responders who purchased a new Riser Chair, an essential piece of equipment that enables patients who have fallen to be stood up safely.
Other beneficiaries included Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice, St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Selsey Community Forum, Selsey Men in Sheds, and Cystic Fibrosis.
Contact the organisers
Phone: 07815 790770
Email: [email protected]