Selsey Open Gardens Day Sunday 8th June 2025, 10am to 5pm

A great opportunity to explore and be inspired by more than 20 private and community gardens in Selsey. From coastal views and wildflower havens to herb gardens, recycled creations, a fruit tree orchard, and even a Micro Marine Life Walk and talk about what you can expect to find in our intertidal shoreline by Anya from Mulberry Marine Experiences. There’s something to inspire every kind of gardener.

Come and experience live entertainment, browse plant sales and enjoy refreshments in many of the gardens. Proceeds raised go to Selsey Community First Responders, Selsey Community Care and many other local charities.

You can park for free at The Academy, next to The Hidden Garden PO20 9EH, and start your tour of the Open Gardens here.

Hop-on Hop-off Bus

Selsey Hidden Garden

The Selsey Shuttle Bus is running a Hop-on Hop-off service throughout the day starting at The Hidden Garden and taking in most of the gardens with several pick-up/drop off points. This service will be available for a small donation on the day.

Admission by Programme

Price £5 per person, accompanied under 16s free.

How to get programmes / tickets

Selsey Open Gardens

In advance (from early May onwards) from The Hidden Garden, behind the Library in School Lane; Village Flowers, Country Gardens, and Flowers by Sue Bellamy on the High Street; and T&T Fruits, East Beach shops, Selsey.

On the day programmes will be available from The Hidden Garden; outside Highhouse Insurance, 101 High Street; and from Thrive on Ellis Square, Selsey.

Last year’s Selsey Open Gardens was a huge success raising an impressive £8,500 with £5,000 going to the Selsey Community First Responders who purchased a new Riser Chair, an essential piece of equipment that enables patients who have fallen to be stood up safely.

Other beneficiaries included Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice, St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Selsey Community Forum, Selsey Men in Sheds, and Cystic Fibrosis.

Contact the organisers

Phone: 07815 790770