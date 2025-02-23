Selsey Seed Swap takes place on March 2

Come along to our annual event on Sunday 2 March, 11am to 3pm, and enjoy a few hours mixing with like-minded gardening enthusiasts. It doesn't matter if you are a new or experienced gardener, there will be something for you.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grow Selsey Seed & Plant Swap is a great opportunity to share, learn, and pick up something new for your garden.

Enjoy a walk around the community garden, The Hidden Garden, which features raised beds, a woodland area and a variety of willow structures.

Bring along your spare seeds, seedlings, or plants to swap, or just come for a chat and some gardening inspiration. Hosted at The Bridge Support Centre, behind Selsey Library, PO20 9EH.