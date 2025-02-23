Selsey Seed Swap takes place on March 2

By Pat Eatwell
Contributor
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 14:29 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 09:19 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Come along to our annual event on Sunday 2 March, 11am to 3pm, and enjoy a few hours mixing with like-minded gardening enthusiasts. It doesn't matter if you are a new or experienced gardener, there will be something for you.

Grow Selsey Seed & Plant Swap is a great opportunity to share, learn, and pick up something new for your garden.

Enjoy a walk around the community garden, The Hidden Garden, which features raised beds, a woodland area and a variety of willow structures.

Bring along your spare seeds, seedlings, or plants to swap, or just come for a chat and some gardening inspiration. Hosted at The Bridge Support Centre, behind Selsey Library, PO20 9EH.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice