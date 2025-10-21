Sensory Soft Play Hallowe'en event

Halloween Event

Sensory Soft Play is having an outdoor Hallowe'en event this weekend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sensory Soft Play based on Langham Road in Hastings is having a Spooky Hallowe'en event this Saturday, October 25, from 11 to 2pm.

The event is open to all and is a celebration of enchantment, fun and community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event includes sensory tables, arts and crafts, a potion workshop, fancy dress competition, sweet /cake shop and refreshment stand.

Halloween Event

Take part in the Spooky Hallowe'en Trail and a chance to win a Boo Basket in our amazing raffle!

Only £5 per child, adults enter free.

To book www.sensoftplay.co.uk/bookings