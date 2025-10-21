Sensory Soft Play Hallowe'en event

Sensory Soft Play is having an outdoor Hallowe'en event this weekend.

Sensory Soft Play based on Langham Road in Hastings is having a Spooky Hallowe'en event this Saturday, October 25, from 11 to 2pm.

The event is open to all and is a celebration of enchantment, fun and community spirit.

The event includes sensory tables, arts and crafts, a potion workshop, fancy dress competition, sweet /cake shop and refreshment stand.

Take part in the Spooky Hallowe'en Trail and a chance to win a Boo Basket in our amazing raffle!

Only £5 per child, adults enter free.

To book www.sensoftplay.co.uk/bookings

