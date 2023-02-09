Sensory storytelling and crafts in Newhaven coming up in March

A Makaton friendly storytelling event for young families will be held on Saturday March 25 at Denton Island Community Centre in Newhaven.

Enjoy the sensory storytelling of the Wizard of Oz followed by crafts this March in Sussex. Make and take home your own scarecrow or hot air balloon.

Journey to the land of Oz and share in Dorothy's adventures in this twisted sensory take on the classic novel.

Using a mix of simple narrative and Makaton signing, a highly engaging sensory storyteller will create an easy to follow and playful experience so everyone can be a part of the story.

Each section of the story is accompanied by a sensory moment (using visual, tactile or sound elements) in this immersive and fun experience.

Suitable for ages 2+.

Tickets £5 per child (accompanying adult free of charge)

