As the summer holidays are now behind us, September brings a new start, and we have just the thing to get you back into the swing of things.

Our Professional Development Week is back, offering workshops, artist talks and more designed to help you connect with local creatives, share skills and learn something new.

September also sees the return of Worthing Artists Open Houses and we’re pleased to be a venue and community partner for this years trail, with three exciting exhibitions running across both weekends. Read on to find out what’s in store this September at Colonnade House.

Wendy Palmer: Hinterland: here and there.

Event // 02 – 08 September // Various times

For our September 2024 Professional Development Week we’re shining a light on local creatives and the projects that received a grant from this year’s round of Creative Commissions. We’ll be hosting a whole week of workshops, artist talks and more designed to inspire and share skills.

Find out more about the full programme of events that will be taking place across the week here. As always, events are free but booking is essential!

Exhibition // 03 -08 September // 10.00 – 17.00

Lost Memories is a multi-screen video installation that draws on screenwriter Gary Thomas’ experience of being a carer to his mother who had Alzheimer’s Disease. Combining documentary footage with dramatised scenes, Gary encapsulates the reality of family caregiving.

Throughout the week, Gary will be holding a writing workshop that will explore exercises and creative ways to tell your story and share your experiences through writing. You can book your free space on the workshop here.

If you’d like to find out more about Lost Memories, you can join Gary and Rachel Gadsen for an in conversation talk in the gallery to learn more about the project. Find out more about the talk here.

Exhibition // 10 – 22 September // 10.00 – 17.00

Long time collaborators Rikki Tarscas and Graham Allum are coming together once again for their joint ehibition. Drawing on experiences from their past and present, they’re delving deep into absurd and fantastic worlds with their paintings and performance art. Delving into a century of attitude, and exploring the marks left by time, their exhibition will feature scheduled performances offering glimpses into their exploration of the connection between theatre and performance art.

Exhibition // 24 – 29 September // 10.00 – 17.00

Join Wendy for her first solo exhibition. Hinterland will explore the memory of place and the fleeting images that stay through not just the physical landscape, but the lived landscape. Hinterland is a celebration of bold images, colour and mark making on canvas, board, fabric and in clay, playing with scale and materials, sight and sound to take you to another place.

Exhibition // 24 – 29 September // 10.00 – 17.00

Moments in Clay shares Melissa Graham’s relationship between throwing and sculpting. Melissa is fascinated by the way a hand made pot can surprise the hand and how a small personal touch on a pot can feel like an intimate communication. Experiencing the creative process through moments, Melissa will be sharing how the subject of her deepest focus and attention are captured in clay.