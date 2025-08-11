September at Lindfield Repair Café

Lindfield Repair Café will be open again on Saturday, September 6.

While our repairers and support volunteers took a well-earned break from running the Café in August, many of them attended a BBQ, hosted by the organising team as a thank you for all their hard work during the year.

They also had a chance to attend a choice of training sessions; First Aid – Basic Life Support, level 2, Certificated; or PAT Test Training, a 30-minute in-house session. Both courses provide participants with important skills that can be utilised at the Repair Café. First Aid is of course a valuable skill for anyone. The team plan to offer more regular training sessions for Lindfield Repair Café volunteers over the coming months.

At the September event, we will be welcoming John Bines and Good Neighbours Care (www.careinhaywardsheath.co.uk) into the Community Lounge. This will give visitors waiting to have items repaired a chance to find out more about the services that Good Neighbours offer, as well as their volunteering opportunities.

Thank you gift for volunteers at Lindfield Repair Cafe

In the Kids’ Room, as always, there will be a range of crafting activities on offer for younger members to hone their creative skills, which we hope will equip them to become our next generation of repairers. This month's activities will include making pom-poms and cork pictures.

Children must be always supervised by a responsible adult.

If you haven’t yet visited our Repair Café, please pop along to find out what it’s all about and enjoy a hot drink and delicious cake while you are there.

Andi will be parking up nearby with her Fill Good Van again in September, so you can stock up on store cupboard essentials. Bring your empty containers to fill up! Check out her Facebook page: Fill Good and visit her website www.fillgoodstore.co.uk to see what’s available.

First Aid Training for Volunteers at Lindfield Repair Café

ALL REPAIRS MUST BE CHECKED IN BY 12.3OPM FOR COMPLETION BY CLOSING AT 1PM PLEAS

Computer Advice at Lindfield Repair Café:

We don’t carry spares, so physical repairs aren’t usually practical, and the aim is not to compete with local professional services, but we can help with technical issues that may be making you think about replacing your device prematurely. Don’t forget the power supply!

Recycling Collection Points at the Café:

PAT testing training for volunteers at Lindfield Repair Café

Used Candle Wax for recycling by the Candle Lady

Used Batteries to be recycled in exchange for books for a local primary school Recycle to Read (www.jointhepod.org)

to be recycled in exchange for books for a local primary school Recycle to Read (www.jointhepod.org) Printer Cartridges

Forthcoming events:

Saturday 6th September – with Good Neighbours as guests in Community Room

Saturday 4th October – with Carers Support West Sussex as guests in Community Room

Saturday 1st November – Lindfield Repair Café’s 4th Anniversary!

MEND everyday items, RESTORE family treasures, SAVE money, REDUCE waste,

VISIT Lindfield Repair Cafe