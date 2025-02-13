Seriously squelchy fun awaits families at WWT Arundel this half term

By Patricia Warren
Contributor
Published 13th Feb 2025, 14:48 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 15:08 BST
Families are invited to grab their wellies and head to WWT Arundel Wetland Centre this February half term for Mudfest 2025. Kids of all ages can enjoy squelching through a series of marvellously muddy activities throughout the school holidays.

New this year, Mudfest 2025 will see nine days of mud-themed activities, guaranteed to entertain the whole family Feb 15-23 at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre.

From mud flinging at targets and creating mud art, to whipping up a ‘treat’ in the mud kitchen – there’s a hands-on activity for everyone to help them get closer to wetlands.

The full line-up of messy and muddy activities at WWT Arundel includes; exploring how different shaped beaks help wetland birds hunt for food in their muddy habitat, getting crafty using mud and foraged materials, and treating the senses to a good old-fashioned squelch through the mud.

Children enjoying a WWT mud kitchen!placeholder image
Fun-loving, competitive families can also roll up their sleeves and take part in mud slinging, competition.

Lizzy Pearce, Engagement Manager at WWT Arundel said: “No-one does mud quite like us! It’s the stuff our super-powered wetlands are made of, and it offers so much fun. Whether you fancy mixing it up, building with it, painting with it, or jumping in it, there’s a great adventure at WWT Arundel this February that families won’t want to miss!”

All Mudfest 2025 activities are included in the price of a WWT Arundel admission ticket or are free to WWT members.

Mudfest 2025 will run from 15 to 23 this February half term. More information and a full what’s on details can be found at https://www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel

