Seriously squelchy fun awaits families at WWT Arundel this half term

Families are invited to grab their wellies and head to WWT Arundel Wetland Centre this February half term for Mudfest 2025. Kids of all ages can enjoy squelching through a series of marvellously muddy activities throughout the school holidays.

New this year, Mudfest 2025 will see nine days of mud-themed activities, guaranteed to entertain the whole family Feb 15-23 at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre.

From mud flinging at targets and creating mud art, to whipping up a ‘treat’ in the mud kitchen – there’s a hands-on activity for everyone to help them get closer to wetlands.

The full line-up of messy and muddy activities at WWT Arundel includes; exploring how different shaped beaks help wetland birds hunt for food in their muddy habitat, getting crafty using mud and foraged materials, and treating the senses to a good old-fashioned squelch through the mud.

Children enjoying a WWT mud kitchen!

Fun-loving, competitive families can also roll up their sleeves and take part in mud slinging, competition.

Lizzy Pearce, Engagement Manager at WWT Arundel said: “No-one does mud quite like us! It’s the stuff our super-powered wetlands are made of, and it offers so much fun. Whether you fancy mixing it up, building with it, painting with it, or jumping in it, there’s a great adventure at WWT Arundel this February that families won’t want to miss!”

All Mudfest 2025 activities are included in the price of a WWT Arundel admission ticket or are free to WWT members.

Mudfest 2025 will run from 15 to 23 this February half term. More information and a full what’s on details can be found at https://www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel