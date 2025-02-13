Seriously squelchy fun awaits families at WWT Arundel this half term
New this year, Mudfest 2025 will see nine days of mud-themed activities, guaranteed to entertain the whole family Feb 15-23 at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre.
From mud flinging at targets and creating mud art, to whipping up a ‘treat’ in the mud kitchen – there’s a hands-on activity for everyone to help them get closer to wetlands.
The full line-up of messy and muddy activities at WWT Arundel includes; exploring how different shaped beaks help wetland birds hunt for food in their muddy habitat, getting crafty using mud and foraged materials, and treating the senses to a good old-fashioned squelch through the mud.
Fun-loving, competitive families can also roll up their sleeves and take part in mud slinging, competition.
Lizzy Pearce, Engagement Manager at WWT Arundel said: “No-one does mud quite like us! It’s the stuff our super-powered wetlands are made of, and it offers so much fun. Whether you fancy mixing it up, building with it, painting with it, or jumping in it, there’s a great adventure at WWT Arundel this February that families won’t want to miss!”
All Mudfest 2025 activities are included in the price of a WWT Arundel admission ticket or are free to WWT members.
Mudfest 2025 will run from 15 to 23 this February half term. More information and a full what’s on details can be found at https://www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel