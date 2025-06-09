Shakespeare under the stars: The Merry Wives of Windsor comes to Arundel Castle’s gardens

The gardens within Arundel Castle will be transformed into a vibrant open-air theatre on Friday 15th and Saturday 16th August for a special performance of Shakespeare’s uproarious comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor.

Set in the castle’s Earl’s Garden with the captivating backdrop of Oberon’s Palace and Arundel Cathedral, this unique production, presented by the renowned Illyria1, forms part of a memorable opening to the Arundel Festival of the Arts - one of the region’s most anticipated cultural celebrations.

Expect a night filled with laughter as the ever-scheming Falstaff, strapped for cash, attempts to woo the wives of two wealthy merchants. Little does he know, these women are best friends – and after receiving identical love letters from Falstaff, they hatch a plan to teach him a lesson he won’t forget. With the help of their husbands and friends, the merry wives lure the hapless knight to a haunted forest where he’ll face the consequences of his wrongdoings.

Andrew Lewis, Castle Manager at Arundel Castle, commented:

“This production brings together everything we love about summer at the Castle – history, drama and laughter in a truly magical setting. Illyria’s take on The Merry Wives of Windsor promises a delightful evening for all ages, and we are thrilled to welcome audiences back to the Earl’s Garden as part of this year’s Arundel Festival of the Arts in the town.”

Tickets for Arundel Castle's Shakespeare open-air theatre, The Merry Wives of Windsor, are available at www.arundelcastle.org. Priced at £24 per adult and £17.50 for children aged 8-16, this enchanting show is suitable for audiences aged eight and above. The performance will begin promptly at 7.30pm, with the grounds opening at 6pm for picnics and the seating area opening at 6.45pm. Hot and cold drinks, wine and beer are available.

Arundel Castle reserves the right to change events or access to areas at any time - the full gardens/grounds are not open on the evenings of the productions. All catering is subject to menu and opening hours, variations, and availability. Tickets are non-refundable unless the event is cancelled by the organiser for reasons other than the weather. Please check the website for full details.