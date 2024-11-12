Sheer Luck Holmes: Murder Mystery Dinner Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join Holmes, Watson and Mrs Hudson in a laugh out loud comedy caper as they re-enact their latest murder mystery case on Friday 10th January 2025 7pm at Indigo Restaurant, Worthing. Expect deadly twists, dastardly turns, hilarious characters and a 3-course meal that's simply to DIE for!

Dust off your magnifying glasses and prepare to super sleuth your way through a fully interactive murder mystery evening. Will you use your powers of deduction and discover who dunnit? Or will it be down to Sheer Luck?

The perfect Christmas present to blow away the January blues.

We can send it as a gift voucher.

Head to www.indigorestaurant.info/events to see the menu and for full booking details.

Please get in touch by contacting Reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens on 01903 230451