She’Koyokh Klezmer and Balkan Band coming to Boxgrove Priory

SHE’KOYOKH KLEZMER & BALKAN BAND

She’Koyokh is “amongst the finest klezmer ensembles on the planet” (The Australian). Always popular at the Festival of Chichester, their name is a Yiddish word meaning “nice one!” and they’ve been hailed as “one of the finest and most entertaining British-based exponents of global music” (The Guardian). www.shekoyokh.co.uk

Free parking available from 1.30pm. Bring low chairs, rugs, cushions & picnics

Tickets £20 in advance

£25 cash on the day,

£10 Students and under 25yrs, children free

Tickets include interval refreshments. (Paying bar with alcoholic drinks also available).

Tickets are available from the Chichester box office (book online or by phone or in person) and on the day in cash if not sold out. Tel: 01243816525 www.thenovium.org/boxoffice

Box Office, The Novium, Chichester

Sunday 6th July, 2025 at Lordington House, Lordington, PO189DX

Free parking available from 1.30pm.

Bring low chairs, rugs, cushions & picnics

Concert: 3-5pm with interval. Tea and cake on the house. (Paying bar also available).

You will have a chance to enjoy circle dancing in the beautiful garden at Lordington House.

More about the band:

She’Koyokh have toured the world with highlights at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam and festivals in Germany, Hungary, Poland, Cyprus, Spain, the Canary Islands and Norway; WOMAD, Sziget and Pannonica Festivals; Fundación Juan March in Madrid, London’s Wigmore Hall and Southbank Centre, Aldeburgh’s Snape Proms and live sessions on BBC Radio have earned She’Koyokh their reputation as “one of London’s musical treasures playing the best klezmer and Balkan music in Britain” (The Evening Standard).

All are virtuoso musicians, each with twenty years absorbing and performing the rich folk music traditions of Jewish Eastern Europe, Turkey and the Balkans. Susi Evans is “one of the best klezmer clarinettists of our day” (Songlines), Çiğdem Aslan is “no-nonsense from the heart passion” (Roots Magazine), while Matt Bacon, ace guitarist and kaval player, used the down-time of Covid to take up the saxophone as well. Violinist Meg Hamilton has specialised in Romanian music, accordionist Zivorad Nikolic brings traditional Serbian sparkle, Percussionist Christina Borgenstierna plays a fascinating array of Balkan and middle eastern instruments and Bassist Paul Moylan will be taking a break from shows in London’s West End and brings his knowledge of jazz and Eastern European rhythms.

This gig will feature music from their upcoming album, to be released later this year…

Their album First Dance on Second Avenue was released in 2017 on World Music Network’s Riverboat Records to critical acclaim, receiving a ★★★★★ review in the Evening Standard, ★★★★★ and Album Choice in fROOTS, ★★★★ in the Guardian, ★★★★ and Top of the World in Songlines and ★★★★ in BBC Music Magazine

1 . Contributed She'Koyokh Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed She'Koyokh Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Local Concerts 2025 Photo: Submitted