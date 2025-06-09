Shippam’s steps back into the spotlight in new exhibition at The Novium Museum

A major new exhibition celebrating one of Chichester’s most iconic local brands will open at The Novium Museum on Saturday 12 July 2025.

‘Hurrah for Shippam’s’ explores the extraordinary story of the Shippam’s company — from its beginnings as a family grocer in 1786 to its rise as a beloved household name. Through vibrant archival material, personal memories and rarely-seen objects from the factory floor, the exhibition offers a nostalgic and surprising journey into the heart of a business that was woven into everyday life in Chichester for more than two centuries.

Funded by a £44,593 grant from Arts Council England, the exhibition is the culmination of an ambitious project to catalogue and share the museum’s extensive Shippam’s advertising archive. Over the past year, museum staff and volunteers have digitised historic material and gathered personal stories from the local community through oral history interviews.

The Novium Museum has worked collaboratively with West Sussex Record Office and Screen Archive South East to research the three separate archives held by these institutions relating to Shippam’s. Material from all three collections will be showcased in the exhibition.

Visitors to the exhibition will step back into the world of Shippam’s, where glass jars of potted meat and fish pastes were just the beginning. From quirky packaging and catchy TV jingles to staff uniforms and social club souvenirs, the exhibition brings together an eclectic mix of artefacts that celebrate both the products and the people behind them. Hands-on interactives, a play shop, and themed trails will offer something for younger visitors.

Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council, says: "‘Hurrah for Shippam’s’ is more than just an exhibition — it’s a tribute to the people, the city, and the memories that made Shippam’s such an important part of Chichester’s story. We’ve heard some incredible stories through this project — from lifelong careers and workplace romances to family traditions and famous adverts. We’re proud to share this exhibition with our community and visitors, and to celebrate a brand that still holds a very special place in people’s hearts."

Founded in Chichester in the 18th century, Shippam’s became a pioneering force in food production, preservation and advertising — one of the first British companies to harness the power of television. Though the East Walls factory closed in 2002, its legacy endures in the memories of former employees, the iconic branding, and the wishbone and clock still visible today.

A programme of free Shippam’s-themed family days will run during the school summer holidays, offering craft activities and object-handling sessions inspired by the collection. A series of evening talks will accompany the exhibition, exploring different aspects of Shippam’s legacy — from personal reflections and oral history to behind-the-scenes insights into the making of the exhibition. Visitors will also be invited to attend Memory Mornings, where they can explore Shippam’s objects, enjoy a cup of tea, and share their own memories of the iconic local company. For information about all of these events, visit: www.thenovium.org/whatson

‘Hurrah for Shippam’s’ opens on 12 July 2025 at The Novium Museum, Tower Street, Chichester. Admission is free, with donations welcome. For more information, visit: www.thenovium.org.uk/shippams