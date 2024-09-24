Shop at the Autumn Gift Fair and support St Catherine’s Hospice
Taking place between 9.30am and 3pm, more than 50 carefully selected high quality stalls offer you the perfect place to start your Christmas gift shopping for all the family.
Sarah Bray, Chair of the New Horizons Appeal Committee said: “Each year we work really hard to bring customers a boutique shopping experience unlike anything available on the high street. We’re always looking for ways to improve our fair and we hope our new venue at the Norfolk Pavilion, which has better accessibility, will encourage more people to visit us and browse our stalls.
"As well as treating yourself or the people you love, 10% of everything you spend will go directly to St Catherine’s Hospice, helping to fund care for local families living with a terminal or life-limiting condition.
"As long-standing supporters of the hospice movement, we’ve seen the recent news about hospice funding across the UK so being able to support our local hospice feels more important than ever this year. We hope lots of our local community will join us to get a head start on their Christmas shopping.”
Suzanne Connor from St Catherine’s said, “We’re extremely grateful for the continuing support of the New Horizons committee and are looking forward to another incredible Autumn Gift Fair.”
Tickets are £6 in advance or £7 on the door. To book your tickets please visit: www.stch.org.uk/giftfair
