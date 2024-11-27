Shoreham care home Christmas fair is on December 7

By Julie Shaw
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 10:24 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 10:36 BST

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community are coming together at Kingsland House care home in Shoreham-by-Sea to enjoy a wonderful Christmas Fayre.

There will be all kinds on offer, such as delicious cakes and refreshments, lovely craft items, fabulous collectables, the list goes on! Plus Christmas jumper day!!

The team at Kingsland House care home would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated a raffle prize or who is coming along to support the home.

