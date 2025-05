After the success of our first Shoreham Record Fair we will be hosting another one on the 5th of April.

Free 7" single to the first 200 people that come through the door on the day.

Expect lots of vinyl, 78's, cds, books, posters and music memorabilia.

Cheap or free parking around the venue. Train station is 4 minutes away on foot.

If you want to sell some of your music, please, contact me to book a table. First time sellers especially welcome.