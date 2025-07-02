Shoreham Record Fair to take place on August 9

By Carlos Mendez
Contributor
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 13:47 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 13:56 BST
Come join us at Shoreham Record Fair for a day of browsing, buying, and swapping vinyl records with fellow music enthusiasts by the shore!

Welcome to the Shoreham Record Fair happening at The Shoreham Centre! Join us on August 9, 2025 at 10:00 AM for a day filled with music treasures.

Whether you're a vinyl collector or just love browsing through records, this event is perfect for you. Explore a wide selection of records from various genres and eras.

Don't miss out on the chance to find that special record you've been searching for.

Cheap or free parking around the venue. Train station is 4 minutes away on foot.

The award winning Shoreham Farmer's Market will be running just metres away so, why don't you visit us and explore both events?

If you want to sell some of your music, please, contact me to book a table.

See you there!

