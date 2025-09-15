Silent movie presentation in Eastbourne - Harold Lloyd in "Safety Last"

Bring your own popcorn! We at St Saviour's are delighted to present "Safety Last" with Harold Lloyd. It seems that we have been making fun of "Health and Safety" for a lot longer than we all thought.

Do come along to this, it is sure to be a really fun event. Not only are we showing this iconic silent movie but we have Jonathan Hope, who is the assistant organist at Gloucester Cathedral, to play the organ accompaniment. Jonathan has an astounding pedigree and has toured as a recitalist throughout the world. Before going to Gloucester he was organ scholar at both Winchester and Southwark Cathedrals. He has made this business of accompanying silent movies something of a speciality so don't miss it.