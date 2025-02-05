Simon Rogan MBE at The Seaview, East Preston - dinner in support of Mind Charity

The Seaview in East Preston is set to welcome one of the most celebrated figures in British gastronomy, Simon Rogan MBE. Chef & Owner of multiple Michelin starred restaurants including L'Enclume (3*), will host an exclusive evening in support of Mind, the mental health charity. This special event, taking place on Wednesday 12th March, promises an extraordinary dining experience in aid of an important cause.

Simon Rogan, widely regarded as a pioneer of the farm-to-table movement, has redefined modern British cuisine with his focus on hyperlocal and seasonal ingredients. In 2002, Simon opened L’Enclume, his debut restaurant in the picturesque Lake District village of Cartmel. Today, L’Enclume is one of only a handful of restaurants in the UK to hold three Michelin stars and has been awarded the top ranking in La Liste. Simon is the first British chef to achieve this prestigious honour.

Alongside L'Enclume, Simon's portfolio includes Lake District restaurants Rogan & Co (1*), Henrock within Lintwaite House Hotel and chef's table experience, Aulis. Outside of Cumbria, Simon's restaurants comprise of Aulis London (1*), alongside restaurants in Hong Kong, Malta and Thailand.

The evening at The Seaview will begin at 7pm and will showcase Simon Rogan’s exceptional culinary talent. Guests will enjoy a carefully curated menu, offering an unforgettable experience in Sussex’s charming village of East Preston.

Tickets are priced at £175 per person, with all proceeds going to Mind, supporting their vital work in mental health. Spaces are limited, and demand is expected to be high.

Tickets can be booked directly on 01903 773988. To view the menu, please visit: the-seaview.co.uk