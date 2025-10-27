Singer-songwriter showcase returns to a new venue in East Sussex

A new monthly event, showcasing live original music from across the region, returns in November to a new home at Lakedown Brewery Taproom. Located near Burwash, East Sussex, Lakedown is set on Actor and Rock Legend, Roger Daltrey's family farm. “Medicine Show”, on Sat 29th Nov at 7pm, features some outstanding original artists up close in a cosy, rustic setting.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gillies have been compared to the music of Gillian Welch and Gretchen Peters. This hard-working americana duo have played and supported artists like Gordon Giltrap, Jill Jackson, and Billy Kemp (Nashville).

Also playing is Sussex singer-songwriter Ian Roland. Described as “Paul Simon meets Fleet Foxes” and “Nick Drake meets Elbow”, Ian plays original Roots Pop songs with a Modern Vintage vibe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And energetic father-son duo Hat No Hat are really starting to make a name for themselves on the local circuit, having released their first album – now available on Bandcamp. It’s been hailed as an autistic cry of freedom in a punk folk style of both beauty and vulgarity.

Tickets for Medicine Show are available for a suggested donation of £5 each via Eventbrite and also on the door on the night.