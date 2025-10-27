Singer-songwriter showcase returns to a new venue in East Sussex
The Gillies have been compared to the music of Gillian Welch and Gretchen Peters. This hard-working americana duo have played and supported artists like Gordon Giltrap, Jill Jackson, and Billy Kemp (Nashville).
Also playing is Sussex singer-songwriter Ian Roland. Described as “Paul Simon meets Fleet Foxes” and “Nick Drake meets Elbow”, Ian plays original Roots Pop songs with a Modern Vintage vibe.
And energetic father-son duo Hat No Hat are really starting to make a name for themselves on the local circuit, having released their first album – now available on Bandcamp. It’s been hailed as an autistic cry of freedom in a punk folk style of both beauty and vulgarity.
Tickets for Medicine Show are available for a suggested donation of £5 each via Eventbrite and also on the door on the night.