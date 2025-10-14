Singer-songwriter showcase returns to quirky venue in Hailsham

By Benita Johnson
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 11:44 BST
Sussex musician Benita Johnson https://benitajohnson.com, is bringing her new monthly original music showcase “Medicine Show” back to Furnace Brook, near Hailsham, on Sat 25th October. Doors open 7pm.

Topping the bill will be astonishing ukulele-ist and singer Jess Tuthill from Reading. Jess is currently promoting her debut album “A Beautiful Disaster”. Her music, often delicate and melancholy, is performed with such warmth and humour audiences can’t fail to be captivated.

Also playing are the comic and engaging multi-instrumental duo The Hedge Inspectors and Sussex-based Irish singer-songwriter Trevor Clawson.

Tickets for Medicine Show are available in advance for £9 on EventBrite here and also £12 cash on the door on the night. Bar snacks and refreshments will be available on the evening, including craft beer from the Furnace Brook Brewery.

