Singer-songwriter showcase set to launch at alternative new venue in East Sussex

Local musician, promoter and singer-songwriter Benita Johnson https://benitajohnson.com, recently nominated for the Southern Enterprise Awards 2025, is launching a new monthly event showcasing live original music at a unique and inspiring venue.

The first “Medicine Show”, on Sat 27th Sept at 7pm, features local artists Milton Hide and Tom Cole. Benita Johnson will also be performing a set as host. The venue is Furnace Brook – a beautiful natural haven on the outskirts of Hailsham in East Sussex. https://furnacebrook.co.uk/

The themes of renewal and reimagining very much in evidence at Furnace Brook feel particularly relevant for promoter Benita Johnson. As she says: “For me, this resonates closely with what it is to be a singer-songwriter. Catharsis occurs for both performer and audience - something lifts. Music is medicine.”

Tickets for Medicine Show are available for £11.50 here EventBrite Link and also on the door on the night. Food and refreshments will be available on the evening, including beer from the Furnace Brook Brewery.

September headline act MILTON HIDE https://www.miltonhide.com/

Future Medicine Shows will be taking place on the last Saturday of each month, featuring top singer-songwriter talent from the region. To keep updated check the What’s On page of the venue website https://furnacebrook.co.uk/ or subscribe to https://benitajohnson.com/