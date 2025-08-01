Sisterhood Celebrates 3rd Birthday!

By Sandra Abbey
Contributor
Published 1st Aug 2025, 13:14 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 13:20 BST
Ellie's cake
Ellie's cake
Sisterhood Support Group celebrates it's 3rd Birthday with a special visitor delivering our celebration cake.

Sisterhood Support started in Crawley in May 2022 and we recently had a 3 year celebration.

We are a drop in group for women and seek to support and empower women in a safe and confidential environment. Hence us supporting local business woman Ellie.

We meet three Thursdays out of four, at Crawley Baptist Church, Crabtree Road. 12.30-2.30pm. Women can stay for all or part of the meeting, they are in control and there is no pressure to talk. We help reduce lonliness and social isolation by connecting women.

Sisterhood and Ellie's Custom Cakes marking 3rd birthdayplaceholder image
Sisterhood and Ellie's Custom Cakes marking 3rd birthday

Some of the issues raised have included, mental and physical health, domestic abuse, bereavement, parenting, finances, housing to name a few. The group has qualified facilitators but is led by the women to meet their needs.

We also have an evening online group via Teams and a Facebook page Sisterhood Support available also for women beyond Crawley.

Please contact Sandra on [email protected] for more information.

