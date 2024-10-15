“Sitting on a Cornflake: Songs of Lennon & McCartney” in Sussex October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Written and presented by veteran Irish duo Brothers Broke, the show has been described as “exquisite” (The Wee Review); “excellent” (Sinners Music) and “perfect” (The Fringe Review) and last month was featured on BBC Radio Ulster’s “The Ticket”.

The brothers take some complicated songs, strip them bare and re-present them “raw and uncut” in an acoustic blues and folk style, exploring influence, inspiration and the competitiveness of this collaborative, yet often independent, song-writing partnership.

This approach works well. In the words of one Edinburgh Fringe reviewer, “the brothers transform their songs in to crisp featherweight acoustic numbers held together by their precise intricately woven their harmonies”.

The acoustic duo will present their easy going, informative and well-reviewed show at The Barn Theatre, Southwick Community Centre on 24th October 2024 (7:30pm) and again at Chichester City Arts Centre on 27th October 2024 (3:30pm).

Tickets for the shows are selling very well and some are still available at www.brothersbroke.com