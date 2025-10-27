Slinfold Golf & Country Club launches new events for the local community to enjoy

A golf and country club near Horsham has revealed an exciting and revamped events schedule for the local community to attend, featuring well-known artists and performers from the arts and entertainment industry.

Slinfold Golf & Country Club is opening its doors to non-members and members to enjoy a wide range of new events, featuring comedians, talks by best-selling authors, arts and crafts workshops, quizzes, and even a children’s silent disco.

The new events schedule kicked off with a Paint & Sip art workshop, which will now be repeated, such was its success. A variety of events will occur every month in the club’s Lounge Bar, with some events free to attend and others at specially discounted prices. Free parking is available, and the Lounge Bar will also be open for food and drinks.

Events coming soon include a Halloween and fireworks night on Saturday 1 November, 6pm-10pm, £15 per adult, £8.50 per child. A comedy mentalist and hypnotist evening with Colin Adamson on Friday 7 November, 7pm, £16 per person. A quiz night on Saturday 15 November, 6.15pm, £18 per person. An evening of comedy with Britain’s Got Talent runner-up, Robert White on Thursday 20 November, 7pm, £20 per person. The Retreat Christmas gift event on Wednesday 3 December, 10am-2pm and is free to attend. A luxury Christmas wreath making workshop on Friday 5 December, 2pm-4.30pm, £60 per person. Christmas party nights on Friday 5 December and Friday 19 December, 7pm-1am, £48.50 per person. And Christmas Paint & Sip with Raymond Warren Art on Wednesday 17 December, 7pm-9.30pm, £33 per person.

Paint & Sip event at Slinfold Golf & Country Club

Luke Blacker, General Manager at Slinfold Golf & Country Club, comments:“We pride ourselves on being a welcoming, family friendly club that is open to all, and are proud of the commitment and energy we have made to revamp our monthly events. We wanted to create something that enabled both non-members and members to meet and socialise in a relaxing setting, and that there was something for everyone to enjoy.”

To book an event, either visit the club reception or call 01403 791154. Further details about Slinfold Golf & Country Club is also available at www.slinfoldclub.co.uk