Small Plates St Leonards is back by popular demand

The boutique food festival will be returning to St Leonards On Sea on Saturday 27th September, offering a culinary tour of the town for walk-in diners…

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wait is over as Small Plates St Leonards, the food tourism festival launched in Spring 2024, will be returning to the seaside culinary destination that is St Leonards On Sea on Saturday 27th September 2025. A diverse mix of local eateries will be offering small plate menus for walk-in diners for their lunchtime service – no bookings necessary - with many also continuing into the evening too. This year, Small Plates is also delighted to welcome on board Copper Pot Distilleries, the first to handcraft and distil their gins and vodkas in St Leonards, whose exceptional spirits can be sampled at a number of participating venues across the town.

To date, 12 (and counting) must-try restaurants and bars across the town are taking part in the event, offering a diverse range of cuisines and drinks delights to tantalise the taste buds – Arigato, Bayte, Bistro Albo, Boatyard, Colombo 16, Farmyard, Half Man Half Burger, Graze On The Grand, Number 40, Reel, The Royal and Supernature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maps of the event will be available for diners to navigate their chosen path through the town for a feast day beside the sea like no other. In addition to an array of fantastic food, expect pop up bars, cocktails, DJS and more, including a competition to win foodie themed prizes.

Small plate dishes at Boatyard in Heist

The Small Plates Festival kicks off from 12 noon on Saturday 27th September – please refer to the website and social media for details of participating venues, opening hours, news updates and all further info - https://www.smallplatesstleonards.co.uk/ @smallplates_st.leonards