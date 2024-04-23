Smallfield slimmer set to open new Slimming World group in East Grinstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amanda, from Smallfield has lost two-and-a-half stone with Slimming World. The first stone came off in just a month and she had lost two stone within three months.

Before joining Slimming World, Amanda felt unhappy with herself, she suffered with low mood and low energy, none of her clothes fitted and her wardrobes were bursting at the seams with three different dress sizes. Amanda was always hoping to fit back into the clothes she had fit into when she got married four and a half years ago. Her confidence was low and she had been yoyo dieting for years but always ended up putting the weight back on.

The turning point started on her 39th birthday, when she started to think about having a party for her 40th the following year. She excitedly booked a hall and DJ a few weeks after turning 39 and decided that she wanted to be fabulous at forty (not fat and frumpy which was how she felt!) so on November 2, 2023 Amanda joined Sarah’s Slimming World group in Smallfield.

Amanda before and after.

She felt nervous going into her first group but Sarah and her members were all very friendly and made Amanda feel very welcome and at ease. Amanda finds that staying to group each week really helps to inspire her so that she can start the new week with a renewed sense of motivation.

"Sarah has been very supportive" says Amanda. "Always ready with advice when i needs it and always cheering me on." She even gave Amanda advice on becoming a consultant as Sarah had recently been through the process herself.

Amanda lost 5lbs in her first week which is phenomenal and then went on to be crowned the groups greatest loser at their annual competition.

Amanda says: "I love the slimming world plan. Food optimising is fantastic as you can eat plenty of filling healthy foods and never feel deprived or hungry, unlike so many other diets i have previously tried."

"I love that I can still have a bit of chocolate and a glass of prosecco and still lose weight."

Amanda loves cooking filling hearty meals like chilli, roast dinners, pasta bakes and even a full English breakfast, all on plan! Her family favourite is a sausage and baked bean pasta bake.

She says: “It is amazing that I can eat potatoes, rice and pasta and plenty of it! Every week when I make my food shopping list, I go through the Slimming World App and bookmark a few new recipes to try. It keeps it interesting, so I don’t fall back into the trap of cooking the same old meals every week like I used to do.

"The Slimming World App is amazing, you can scan barcodes on foods to check if they are free foods or if they have a syn value. The change to food optimising has been easy, making a few tweaks to the way I cook and the ingredients I use so that I cans still enjoy my favourite meals.”

Losing weight has given Amanda so much more confidence. She says: “I never would have had the confidence to be a consultant before! I feel good about myself and a few of my friends and family members have told me that I have inspired them, and they are now on their own Slimming World journeys!

“I have a lot more energy nowadays which means I feel like I have more time for cooking and cleaning and looking after my stepson. Throughout my journey I have been achieving Slimming World body magic awards by doing short 20-minute HIIT workouts on YouTube and going for walks with our Dachshund, Rebel.

"Exercise doesn’t have to cost money. I feel happier these days and life is more fun! I can’t wait to wear a gorgeous party dress to my 40th birthday party this year!

”I love the Slimming World plan, and thought that the flexible consultant role would be a great way to earn extra money alongside my full-time job as a purchase ledger clerk. The role itself should be very rewarding and I hope to inspire and help others to achieve their goals and feel the benefits to their health and happiness too.”

Amanda's new group will open on Saturday, May 4, 8.30am at Sunnyside Barn, Dunnings Road, East Grinstead, RH19 4AT. Call 07471369874 to find out more about joining.