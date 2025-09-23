Smash hit, supernatural thriller with star cast comes to The Hawth Crawley

Smash hit, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story comes to The Hawth from Monday 3 - Saturday 8 November. The tour will see Kevin Clifton as Sam, Stacey Dooley as Jenny, Grant Kilburn as Ben and Shvorne Marks in the role of Lauren.

2:22 - A Ghost Story’s phenomenal success includes three years in the West End over seven seasons. There have been twelve replica productions worldwide, and the show has been seen by over one million people in seventeen different countries across five continents.

Returning to the role of Jenny following a limited run at the Gielgud Theatre in 2024, Stacey Dooley will perform alongside her partner Kevin Clifton, who will play Jenny’s husband, Sam. This will be the first time in the history of the play that a ‘real-life’ couple will take on the roles of Jenny and Sam in the production.

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they’ll know.

2:22 is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast and TV series Uncanny, and is directed by Gabriel Vega Weissman; it’s an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear...

What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

“THERE’S SOMETHING IN OUR HOUSE. I HEAR IT EVERY NIGHT, AT THE SAME TIME"

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound and illusions by Chris Fisher. 2:22 - A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

Tickets are available for performances from Monday 3 - Saturday 8 November at The Hawth Crawley, from hawth.co.uk.