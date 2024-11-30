Snow White finds new friends in Peacehaven

Peacehaven Players will present Snow White & Friends this Christmas. An original family panto from Judith Foot.

“We are so excited to bring this funny panto written by our very own Judith Foot. And for the first time to be able to offer a Sunday matinee," said Tony Garwood, chair of Peacehaven Players.

It's a family pantomime with laughs aplenty, songs, dances and a twist from Peacehaven Players.

Queen Evangelina is jealous of Snow White's beauty. She plots with her magic mirror to remove Snow White. She escapes and finds safety with Goldilocks, and a host of characters from other pantos.

But Snow White's life is still in mortal danger. Can Jack (of the Beanstalk) save Snow White? Will she find true love? This fast-paced fun-filled pantomime will have you spellbound.

Snow White & Friends by Judith Foot is on at Community House (next to The Meridian Centre), Peacehaven.

For Judith Foot, this is her first venture into writing pantos. She has penned several shows for Peacehaven Players over the years. You won't want to miss this new venture.

Friday, December 6 at 7pm. Saturday, December 7 at 2:30pm and 7pm. Sunday, December 8 at 2pm

Get your ticket and don’t miss the fun. More details on www.peacehavenplayers.co.uk and Facebook www.facebook.com/peaceahavenplayers

Tickets are: Standard: £12.50 Seniors & Students: £12 Children: £11.50 Family of 4 £46 Family of 3 £34.50 Groups (10+) £11.50 per head. Carer: £6.25 (must be booked with at least 1 Adult, Senior or Child ticket.)

Tickets available online www.ticketsource.co.uk/peacehavenplayers By telephone 0333 666 3366 and in person from Peacehaven Information Office and Telscombe Civic Centre.