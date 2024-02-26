Snowdrop Watercolour Workshop (online): The National Garden Scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Snowdrops Online Watercolour Workshop is suitable for all levels of artist. Claire talks about watercolour paper and paint, and shows you how to mix and use the paints. You will learn about applying washes and masking fluid, as well as the tricks to create a mid-ground, foreground and background.

Your Snowdrops will look beautiful in watercolour as Claire will teach you how to make them stand out, by adding shadows and detail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The workshop is just under an hour long, and the skills learnt in it lead on perfectly to other Watercolour Workshops, in particular our Cotswolds Cottage Door Online Watercolour Workshop.

Snowdrops at The Old Vicarage Washington.

A donation of £10 from the purchase of this workshop will go direct to Hospice UK.

Visit the National Garden Scheme Website to book

Six Inspirational National. Garden Scheme Gardens to inspire your art work.

The Old Vicarage Washington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Vicarage,The StreetWashington, WestSussexRH20 4AS is open for the National Garden Scheme every Thursday until October 10 (10am-5pm). Admission is £7, children free. Pre-book on the National Garden Scheme website. Also open Monday, April 1, Monday, May 27, Sunday, June 20 and Monday, August 26 by arrangement.

Manor of Dean Tillington

Manor of Dean TillingtonPetworth,West SussexGU28 9AP is open for the National Garden Scheme on Sunday, March 17 (2pm-5pm) and Sunday, April 21 (2pm-5pm). Admission £5, children free. Home-made teas. Pre-book on the National Garden Scheme website or pay on the day. Also open by arrangement.

Denmans Garden Fontwell

Denmans Garden Denmans LaneFontwell,WestSussexBN18 0SU is open for the National Garden Scheme Sunday, March 17, April 28 and October 27 (11am-4pm) Admission £9, children £7. Pre-booking essential. Please contact the garden owner Gwendolyn van [email protected] 278950http://www.denmans.org

Down Place South Harting

Down Place South Harting Petersfield, West Sussex GU31 5PN opens for the National Garden Scheme on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24. It also opens on Sunday, June 16 and Monday, June 17 (1.30pm-5.30pm). Admission £5, children free. Home-made teas & cream teas. This garden also opens by arrangement.

Judy’s Cottage Garden Worthing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judy’s Cottage Garden 33 The Plantation, Worthing, West Sussex. BN13 2AE is open for the National Garden Scheme Friday March 29, Friday, May 31 and Friday, September 6, 10.30 am – 3.30pm. Admission £5, children free. Pre-book National Garden Scheme website on the or pay on the day. Home-made teas.

Bignor Park Pulborough

The gardens at Bignor Park Pulborough RH20 1HG are open for the National Garden Scheme Tuesday, April 9, Tuesday, June 4, Tuesday, September 3, (2-5). Admission £5, children free. Pre-book National Garden Scheme website on the or pay on the day. Home-made teas.

There are lots of other West Sussex gardens open to celebrate the arrival of spring. To find a garden open near you this spring, click on the following links, pick up a copy of the National Garden Scheme Sussex County Booklet available free at many local outlets or visit The National Garden Scheme Website. https://ngs.org.uk

National Garden Scheme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique, affordable access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens and raises impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.