So, just WHERE was the Battle of Hastings?

More has been written about the Battle of Hastings than any other British battle, but its exact location remains a mystery. Two of the country's top experts are coming to Lewes on Friday 21 November to explain to Lewes Archaeological Group exactly why they think the battle took place ten miles north-west of Battle Abbey on land once known as ‘Slaughter Common’.

The talk is in the Lecture Room at Lewes Town Hall and starts at 7.30 pm. Simon Coleman and Rebecca Welshman will describe fascinating textual clues from documents like the original plates for the Bayeux Tapestry and the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle that locate the battle in Heathfield.

It was also in this area that a bronze battle-axe was discovered in 1848, which at the time was connected to the Battle of Hastings.

Welshman and Coleman also find importance in a passage from the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle , which explains that “[Harold] came against him [William] at the grey apple tree. And William came upon him by surprise before his people were marshalled”. They believe that the English forces would have gathered at this apple tree because it was a significant landmark. There was such a “hoar apple tree” in Heathfield that served as a boundary marker.

Non-members very welcome, and admission is £4 cash on the door, with FREE entry for those 25 years old and under.