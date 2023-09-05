So you think you're funny? Beginners' stand up comedy course this weekend In Newhaven

If you've ever wanted to give stand-up comedy a try, this two-session beginners comedy course is right up your alley. Not only will it set you up with all the tools you need to get started as a stand-up comedian, but it will also help you improve your confidence at public speaking and presentation in general!

Over this two-session course, subsidised by the Newhaven Festival of Fun, you will learn how to come up with comedy material, how to structure and edit your writing and how to connect with and perform to an audience.

So whether you want to be the next big thing in comedy or impress at your next company meeting, this course will give you the skills you need to set you on your journey.

Students will also be treated to a few funny anecdotes of the tutor's trekking around the world with his idiosyncratic, distinctive style of doing things.

Course Tutor, Comedian Nik Coppin

The host and tutor is Nik Coppin, an internationally renowned professional stand-up comedian and producer, who over the last 20 years has performed with the likes of Michael McIntyre, Sarah Millican, Jimmy Carr, Mickey Flanagan, Reginald D Hunter and Henning Wehn. As well being a regular at many of the major comedy fringes and festivals such as Edinburgh, Adelaide, Perth, Brighton, Melbourne, New Zealand, Singapore and Hollywood he has performed all over Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and North America.

Hillcrest Community Centre, Newhaven, BN9 9LH

Session one:

Saturday 9th September 2023, 11am - 3pm

Session two: