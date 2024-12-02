Social Bridge on Monday afternoons in Bognor

The Bognor Club is a popular bridge club in Sudley Road, Bognor Regis. Monday afternoon sessions are reserved for newcomers and those who want to play in a more relaxed and slow-paced atmosphere.

Play commences at 2pm every Monday (not 23/12 and 31/12) and continues until around 4.30pm giving you a chance to play this challenging and rewarding game.

There are experienced bridge players on hand to help you along and to offer advice when requested.

We welcome newcomers, inexperienced players or those who are returning to the game after playing it before.

If you would like to give Bridge a try please call Lesley Simmons on 07900 077454