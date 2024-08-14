'Solar Simplified' event in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Evening for local residents interested in getting solar panels

Local co-op Energise Sussex Coast (ESC) are holding a free information evening on the basics of solar panels at Eastbourne Town Hall (Grove Rd, Eastbourne BN21 4UG) next week.

The event, 'Solar simplified – from the basics to how to make the most of your solar panels', will take place between 6 – 8pm on Wednesday, August 21, and will cover a wide-range of practical issues including how to know if solar panels are suitable for your home, planning considerations and the potential costs and savings involved.

A local resident will give an account of their experience of getting solar panels installed, including lessons learnt and the savings from having the panels.

Neil Jeffries makes a presentation at a 'Solar Simplified' event in Hastings on July 16.

ESC's Retrofit Assessor Martin Turner will explain how those who already have solar panels can get the most out of the technology. ESC Chief Executive Richard Watson will discuss solutions for installing solar panels on flats, including a ground-breaking project that was able to overcome the obstacles to sharing the solar energy generated on flats. And there will also be an opportunity for those attending to discover if they’re eligible for funded solar panels and if so how to apply.

Essential technologies for tackling the climate crisis, wind and solar now power 13% of the world's electricity, up from 3 per cent a decade earlier.

Last year saw a surge in the number of UK homes installing solar panels, which rose by nearly 30 per cent in 2023 to almost 190,000 installations.

According to the website Carbon Brief: 'The near-record figure for home solar in 2023 is particularly significant because it came without any government support', whereas previous growth was driven by a government subsidy scheme which ended in 2019. The total number of certified home solar panel installations since 2009 now stands at over 1.4 million, equivalent to roughly 5 per cent of all UK households. Eastbourne is one of the sunniest places in the UK, so well-situated to take advantage of solar power.

Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes.

It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062. Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on eight community buildings, including Baird Primary School in Hastings and the St Leonards Academy.

ESC director Kate Meakin said: "Not everyone can currently afford to install solar panels, but even those who can are often bewildered by the practicalities. Is my roof suitable? Where can I fund a trusted installer? What is a solar tariff? And how long would it take before the savings I would make would pay me back for the expense involved?

"Our 'Solar simplified' evening will tackle all of these questions, starting with the very basics, as well as provide advice on how to make the most out of solar panels when you have them."