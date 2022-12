His illustrated lecture will be based on the famous Solnhofen Limestone of Germany that has preserved a rare and wonderful collection of Jurassic fossils.

The lecture will be held on Wednesday January 11th at The Forest School, Comptons Lane at 7pm for 7.30pm. Non members pay £2. Students are free. The club organises monthly lectures on Earth Science topics for an audience with a wide range of ages and interests. Visitors are very welcome. For more information visit www.hgfc.org.uk .