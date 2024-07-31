Songs for a Summer’s Day - A concert at Herstmonceux Church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A light-hearted programme of songs, arias and duets from two well-known local singers, tenor Ben Hancox- Lachman and soprano Noa Lachman with pianist William Hancox, in the lovely setting of Herstmonceux Church on August 18.

Join Noa, Ben and Will for a relaxed and entertaining afternoon of vocal music in the calm beauty of All Saints Church Herstmonceux, parts of which date back to the 12th century.

There will be folksongs, art songs, arias and duets from opera and the shows, with some lively commentary to fill you in on the background to the music and the composers.

The programme will last for about an hour. Please join us for refreshments after the concert. Under 18s come free to all our events.

Music is such an essential part of being human that seeing it as a commodity and audiences as consumers doesn’t begin to tell the whole story.

We seek to create a community which serves the needs of listeners, learners and performers alike. If classical music is to retain its vitality, we need to break down barriers, both real and perceived – so rather than happening in huge halls with distant performers, Music Box concerts will be held in smaller local venues where you can see and hear the music making at close quarters and meet and chat to the artists.