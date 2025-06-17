South East podcast celebrates 500 episodes with Josh Widdicombe

The podcast My Time Capsule marks a major milestone with the release of its 500th episode, featuring none other than award-winning comedian and television personality, Josh Widdicombe. Available now.

South East Based Podcast "My Time Capsule" Celebrates 500th Episode with Special Guest Josh Widdicombe

The podcast My Time Capsule marks a major milestone with the release of its 500th episode, featuring none other than award-winning comedian and television personality, Josh Widdicombe. Available now.

Since its launch in 2020, My Time Capsule, hosted by the actor Michael Fenton Stevens, has delighted audiences with its unique concept: asking guests for five things which they’d like to preserve in a time capsule. Four things they treasure and would want to preserve but one they’re happy to bury and forget. The show has become a staple of the UK podcast scene, known for its mix of heartwarming, hilarious, and often deeply personal interviews with some of the biggest and most interesting guests of any UK podcast.

It has been Podcast of the Week in The Guardian, The Times and the Radio Times, and has featured an impressive array of guests including Stephen Fry, David Mitchell, Shaparak Khorsandi, Paterson Joseph, Caroline Quentin, Harry Hill, Lee Mack, Arabella Weir, Rob Brydon, Linford Christie, Samira Ahmed, Jason Manford, Lou Sanders, Sanjeev Bhaskar and many more.

Josh Widdicombe, known for The Last Leg, Hypothetical, and his own podcast Parenting Hell with Rob Beckett, brings his trademark wit and honesty to the episode, reflecting on the objects, memories, and moments he’d enshrine – or bury – for future generations.

“Reaching 500 episodes is something I never imagined when we started,” said Michael Fenton Stevens, host and creator of My Time Capsule. “Having Josh join us to celebrate feels perfect. He’s funny, insightful, and a joy to talk to – everything the podcast is about.” Michael, who lives in Tunbridge Wells, finished playing The Wizard of Oz in Wicked in the West End this March. His recent screen credits include BBC’s Ghosts, HBO’s Avenue 5 with Hugh Laurie, Apple TV+’s Slow Horses with Gary Oldman, and Netflix’s Rogue Agent with James Norton and Gemma Arterton.

Listen to episode 500 with Josh Widdicombe here:

Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/ep-500-josh-widdicombe/id1506937544?i=1000713108535

