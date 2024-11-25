South Street Bonfire Society Christmas Fayre

By richard todd
Contributor
Published 25th Nov 2024, 10:56 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 11:00 BST

South Street Bonfire Society are holding a Christmas Fayre on Saturday 30th November at Cliffe Church Hall Lewes, 9.30 till 12.30. Admission is FREE.

There will be a Christmas Hamper Draw , A Large Tombola including Christmas items, Various other stalls offering Christmas Gift ideas.

Also the normal Tea/Coffee/Cakes/Perserves/Merchantise will be on offer.

Do come along we will be happy to see you all.

South Street Bonfire Society would like to take this opportunity to wish all our members, supporters and advertisers a Happy Christmas and a properous 2025.

