Southbound Fest drops stacked line up ahead of August showdown in Eastbourne!

SouthBound is Eastbourne’s biggest music festival yet. Big names. High energy. No faff. We’re bringing something fresh to Princes Park and the South Coast - a one-day takeover you won’t forget.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get ready for Southbound Fest 2025; the ultimate high energy one-day music takeover happening this summer in Princes Park, Eastbourne!

Bringing you a massive line up with chart topping, headline and breakthrough artists and DJs across multiple genres......

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROUTE 94

NATHAN DAWE

TOM ZANETTI

YOUNG T AND BUGSEY

JAGUAR SKILLS

LADY LASHURR

M DOT R

ABBY FURNESS

FATS & MILSON

D1

DJ SENTONZ

LAERO CLUB

DJ OLLIE T

JS

BETH RANDS WALSH

Turn up the sound, Head Southbound

With bars to serve you all day, food stalls to keep you going and insta worthy add ons throughout the park you would be mad to miss this one!!

Get your tickets now - SouthBound Fest or https://www.skiddle.com/e/40997476

Follow us on Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok for updates @southboundfest_

VIP tickets include entry queue jump, access to separate toilets, your very own AU VIP chill area and bar close to the stage plus 2 free drinks.

18 years+ - ID will be required

Turn up the sound, head Southbound!