Southbound Fest drops stacked line up ahead of August showdown in Eastbourne!
Get ready for Southbound Fest 2025; the ultimate high energy one-day music takeover happening this summer in Princes Park, Eastbourne!
Bringing you a massive line up with chart topping, headline and breakthrough artists and DJs across multiple genres......
- ROUTE 94
- NATHAN DAWE
- TOM ZANETTI
- YOUNG T AND BUGSEY
- JAGUAR SKILLS
- LADY LASHURR
- M DOT R
- ABBY FURNESS
- FATS & MILSON
- D1
- DJ SENTONZ
- LAERO CLUB
- DJ OLLIE T
- JS
- BETH RANDS WALSH
With bars to serve you all day, food stalls to keep you going and insta worthy add ons throughout the park you would be mad to miss this one!!
Get your tickets now - SouthBound Fest or https://www.skiddle.com/e/40997476
VIP tickets include entry queue jump, access to separate toilets, your very own AU VIP chill area and bar close to the stage plus 2 free drinks.
18 years+ - ID will be required
Turn up the sound, head Southbound!