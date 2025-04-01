Southern Water funds free family inflatable sessions at Summerfields Leisure Centre, Hastings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Freedom Leisure, one of the UK’s leading charitable and not-for-profit leisure trusts that operates Summerfields Leisure Centre on behalf of Hastings Borough Council, has received £6,600 of community sponsorship from Southern Water to benefit families in the local area.

The funding from Southern Water will enable the leisure centre to host free family inflatable fun sessions in the swimming pool during school holidays. The free sessions are part of Southern Water’s commitment to community engagement and support for local initiatives.

Starting at Easter, these sessions will be held every Wednesday during the school holidays from 2.00 - 3.00pm. The sessions are designed to provide local families with a safe and enjoyable environment where they can come together, engage in physical activity and have some fun – all at no cost.

Martyn Reynolds, Freedom Leisure’s Area Healthy Communities Manager commented; “We are delighted to partner with Southern water on this project. Our goal is to create an inclusive space where families can have fun and connect. This funding has made it possible to extend these benefits to those who may be facing financial challenges and ordinarily may not be able to participate.”

Alex Willumsen, Community Partnerships and Programme Manager at Southern Water said, “As part of our ongoing support for the Hastings and St Leonards communities, we are offering local families the opportunity to attend free fully funded Family Swim Sessions at Summerfields Leisure Centre over the forthcoming school holidays, in partnership with Freedom Leisure. We hope everybody has a great time!”

For more information about how to book, please visit Summerfield Leisure Centre’s website at Summerfields receive funding to host free Inflatafun sessions | Freedom Leisure call us on 01424 457691 or pop down to Summerfields Leisure Centre and speak to our front of house team.