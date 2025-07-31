Southwater FC take on Legends FC for a good cause

Inter Legends vs Southwater FC

There’s a great opportunity to see some ex-professional footballers, support your local community and raise funds for youth football coming up at Southwater FC.

Please join us on Saturday, August 9, at Southwater Sports Club (Church Lane, Southwater, RH13 9BT) for an opportunity to see Southwater FC challenge some ex-professional players and ‘The Dark Destroyer’ from ‘The Chase’ for only £5 a ticket! KO 3pm.

Your support would be greatly appreciated and will help support youth football. Get your tickets at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/sussexeventtickets/1619511